Nulph, Dermody unopposed for 33rd state rep. nominations

A retirement consultant who also serves as chairman of the Harrison Township Recreation Board is now the presumptive Republican nominee for Pennsylvania's 33rd District.

Joshua Nulph, 20, of Harrison, is the only Republican appearing on the ballot for the State House in the May 15 primary.

He is running against Democrat Frank Dermody, who has held the seat since 1991. Dermody is unopposed for his party's nomination in the primary as well.

Nulph works for his family's company, Safety First Retirement, and is a Highlands School District graduate.

His agenda includes job growth, property tax elimination, fighting the opioid epidemic, limiting wasteful spending, and promoting family and community values.

He also supports term limits and has pledged to serve no more than five terms in the House.

“The dysfunction in Harrisburg is an insult to the hard-working families in the 33rd District and in Western Pennsylvania,” he said in prepared remarks. “I am running to change the culture in Harrisburg and to put the voters before the special interests.”

“For far too the long the interests of the hard-working families in this district and region have been ignored. Voters deserve someone who is going to go to Harrisburg and fight for them.”

The 33rd District includes parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. In the Valley, it includes: Arnold, Brackenridge, Cheswick, East Deer, Frazer, Harmar, part of Harrison, Indiana Township, New Kensington, Oakmont, Springdale, Springdale Township, and Tarentum.

