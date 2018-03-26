Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift's Arts Festival date announced

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, March 26, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Kiski Area students participate in the Chalkwalk at the Vandergrift Fine Arts Festival.
Valley News Dispatch file
Kiski Area students participate in the Chalkwalk at the Vandergrift Fine Arts Festival.

Updated 11 hours ago

Vandergrift's Fine Arts Festival will be held on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature live art shows and musical performances as well as activities and projects for children, according to the sponsor of the festival, the town's redevelopment group, Vandergrift Improvement Program Inc.

In its 11th year, the arts festival's growing popularity shattered attendance records last year with about 3,000 festival goers, according to Aleesha Kelly, arts festival chairwoman.

Additionally, the town's palette program, which is a part of the festival, will display between 20 to 30 original pieces of artwork on palettes throughout the downtown area from early June through October.

Vandergrift council recently approved VIP's request for road closures for festival day including a section of Grant Avenue near its intersection with Sumner and past its intersection with Columbia Avenue.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me