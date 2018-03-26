Vandergrift's Arts Festival date announced

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vandergrift's Fine Arts Festival will be held on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature live art shows and musical performances as well as activities and projects for children, according to the sponsor of the festival, the town's redevelopment group, Vandergrift Improvement Program Inc.

In its 11th year, the arts festival's growing popularity shattered attendance records last year with about 3,000 festival goers, according to Aleesha Kelly, arts festival chairwoman.

Additionally, the town's palette program, which is a part of the festival, will display between 20 to 30 original pieces of artwork on palettes throughout the downtown area from early June through October.

Vandergrift council recently approved VIP's request for road closures for festival day including a section of Grant Avenue near its intersection with Sumner and past its intersection with Columbia Avenue.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.