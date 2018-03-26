Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands promoting 'Gold Card Club' to school district's senior citizens

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, March 26, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

The Highlands School District is working to boost membership in its “Gold Card Club” for district senior citizens.

“Membership has declined in recent years, so we just want to get the word out again,” district spokeswoman Jen Goldberg said.

The club is for Highlands School District residents age 62 and older.

The free lifetime membership entitles cardholders to free general admission tickets to all district home athletic events, dramatic and musical productions, and band and choral concerts.

At events that offer reserve seating, Gold Card Club members may purchase reserve seat tickets by paying the difference between the general admission and reserve ticket price.

Members are invited to attend two Gold Card luncheons each year, held before Thanksgiving and Easter. They include student entertainment and a luncheon prepared by the Highlands food services staff.

Applications for membership may be downloaded on goldenrams.com , or by contacting Diane Dale at 724-226-2400, ext. 4520.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

