Summer motorcycle ride to aid scholarship honoring New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw

Checks can be made to the “Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.” Registration and payment can be mailed to P.O. Box 2052, Lower Burrell PA 15068.

Pre-registration forms and information on sponsorships can be found on the committee's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Officer-Brian-Shaw-Memorial-Scholarship-Ride-189122145028372 .

The committee is also looking for sponsors for T-shirts, breakfast and dinner costs associated with the event, and event sponsors.

A group of motorcyclists from the Alle-Kiski Valley hope to give potential police officers the same opportunity slain New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw had through a scholarship fund in his name.

Terry McClain, president of the committee that created the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund, hopes to raise $20,000 to help Alle-Kiski Valley residents attend the Allegheny County Police Training Academy — the same academy Shaw graduated from in 2014.

“I know this is probably a lofty goal, and it may come back to bite me in the butt, but I would love for this first ride to be able to deposit $20,000 in a scholarship fund in his name,” said McClain, 56, of Allegheny Township. “I've been told I'm crazy ... but if you don't aim high, you don't fly high.”

Shaw, 25, was shot to death during a traffic stop and foot chase in November in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue. Suspect Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of Harrison, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

McClain, who was an acquaintance of Shaw's, said he and others who knew him wanted to do something following the shooting, and eventually decided they would create a scholarship fund and host a motorcycle ride in his honor.

“After the tragedy we were sitting around one day, and we said, ‘We obviously wanted to do something — he was a 25-year-old kid taken away way too soon,'” McClain said. “We said, ‘Let's come up with something.' And we ride — a lot of us, ride, actually — so we thought about doing a ride to honor him.”

The committee reached out to Shaw's family before the initiatives were started to get their blessing, McClain said. He said he keeps Shaw's brother up to speed on the ride, set for Aug. 19, and the scholarship fund.

“What we want to do is make it a reimbursable scholarship so upon completion of the academy the funds will be paid for that,” he said. “One hundred percent of the money after cost is going to the scholarship fund.”

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo thinks the concept of the scholarship is a great one. Allegheny County police Superintendent Coleman McDonough also thinks the scholarship is a good idea.

“Because of the fact that Brian was a person who cared so deeply for his job and the people he served, I am certain that a scholarship fund in his name that will help others continue their education so that they may have the opportunity to someday do what they love and care deeply about is the perfect way to honor and memorialize Brian,” Guzzo said.

“It's a great way to honor Brian Shaw, and it is very fitting that these good folks would raise some money to honor him and find some worthy individuals who can follow his lead into law enforcement,” McDonough said. “It might give somebody an opportunity to attend the academy that otherwise would not be financially able to do so.”

Attempts to reach Shaw's brother through McClain and acting New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer for comment were not successful.

The committee is currently accepting pre-registration fees and donations.

The advance registration cost is $20 per driver and $10 per passenger. It includes a memorial T-shirt, a pin and admission to the after-ride event at VFW 894 in Harrison.

The cost the day of the event will be $30 per driver and $20 per passenger, for the same mementos and admission.

Those who don't attend the ride can still make donations, McClain said.

The full route hasn't been completed yet, but McClain said the ride will begin at Memorial Park in New Kensington and end at the Natrona Heights VFW.

He said riders will go past the scene where Shaw was killed on Leishman Avenue, where they will have a wreath-laying ceremony.

“We're thinking it will be probably 40 to 50 miles,” McClain said. “We want to make it safe as possible.”

The committee hopes to get 1,000 riders, but everyone is welcome to attend — not just those who ride motorcycles.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and riders will kick their stands up at 10 a.m.

“We're looking forward to getting some motorcycle support from the Pittsburgh Police and surrounding areas,” McClain said. “We're not trying to limit this to (the) local area. We want as many people from as far and wide as we can get.”

“(We) certainly don't want to exclude anyone. I don't care if people walk, parachute, fly. Whatever it takes. We want to bring the community together.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.