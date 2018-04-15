Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fly fishing enthusiasts learn about rods, knot-tying and bait in Harrison

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
Bridget Beck and her brother Blair Beck get some help tying knots from their grandfather Jim Beck during a family fly fishing program on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Harrison Hills Park .
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Bridget Beck and her brother Blair Beck get some help tying knots from their grandfather Jim Beck during a family fly fishing program on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Harrison Hills Park .
Chad Samples of Cadogan Township, places a rod into a stand during a family fly fishing program on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park .
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Chad Samples of Cadogan Township, places a rod into a stand during a family fly fishing program on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park .
Blair Beck tries his hand at tying a surgeon's knot during a family fly fishing program on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park .
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Blair Beck tries his hand at tying a surgeon's knot during a family fly fishing program on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Harrison Hills Park .

Updated 9 hours ago

Chad Samples went fishing first thing Sunday morning, before going to an afternoon class about fly fishing at Harrison Hills Park.

Samples, of Cadogan Township, is an avid fisherman who said he used to come home from work every day and was home just long enough to grab his tackle before heading out to a fishing hole. He stayed there until it was time for bed.

Still, despite his years of experience and clear passion for the sport, Samples had never taken the plunge into fly fishing.

“I've never really tried it, that's why I'm here,” he said.

Samples, along with his stepson and about two dozen others, joined with officials from the state's Fish and Boat Commission on Sunday to go over the basics of fly fishing at Harrison Hills Park.

“I'm excited. I've always wanted to give it a try,” Samples said.

Class instruction included tips on how to put a fly fishing rod together, how to tie knots and how to identify which kind of bait will work for a given body of water.

Amidea Daniel, youth and women's program coordinator for the commission, said fishing is still a popular sport in Pennsylvania, and that teaching people how to fly fish is just another way to encourage them to get outside and enjoy the scenery.

“We're here today for family introduction to fly fishing,” she said. “It's about having a different connection to Pennsylvania's waterways...fly fishing offers the opportunity to fish basically 365 days of the year.”

Daniel, who is the first to serve in her position with the commission, said that fly fishing is a good sport, even for novices with no fishing experience.

“We've had people come out to the program that have zero fishing experience as well as people that have been spin fishing for decades,” she said. According to Daniel, fly fishing is an easy enough sport to get familiar with, especially considering the number of resources available for Pennsylvania anglers.

“Talk to other fishermen, to the guys at the tackle store, to the members of your local fishing club,” she said. “With a little bit of time you will be able to walk into a tackle store and ask for things like you know what you are talking about.”

Dennis Johns, a member of the Friends of Harrison Hills Park, the group that manages and preserves the park, said the park loves to sponsor classes like this because it helps kids learn activities and skills that they will carry away with them and hopefully enjoy.

“This is all about the fun,” he said. “You can go to Wendy's or McDonald's to get a fish sandwich, but fishing is a lifelong endeavor.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me