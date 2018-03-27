15 Harrison roads to be milled and resurfaced this year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

Harrison roads that will be paved this year:

Fifteen Harrison roads will be milled and resurfaced under the township's 2018 road program.

Commissioners this week awarded a nearly $287,500 contract to A. Folino Construction, of Oakmont.

The company had been the lowest responsible bidder among nine companies that sought the work, township Engineer Ray Antonelli, Jr. said.

Antonelli said there had been some technical defects with Folino's bid. But after a legal review, he said it was determined the company had not gained a financial advantage and that the township could disregard them.

Commissioner Gary Lilly voted against awarding the contract. He said the township has been spending too much on paving in recent years.

Commissioner William Poston was absent.

The 15 roads are included in the base contract. Four others could be done as alternates.

Antonelli suggested commissioners award only the base contract at this time, and monitor the cost of the project before deciding to have any of the alternates done so as not to go over budget.

Paving the four additional streets would add about $46,600 to the cost. They are Alley No. 5, between Maple and Lilac; Lawest Drive; Lilac Alley; and Minnesota Avenue.

Antonelli said work could begin in May, and take no more than two weeks to finish.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.