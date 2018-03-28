Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Arnold, New Kensington cross walk set for Friday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
In this file photo from April 2017, Albert Johnson of the Salvation Army carries the cross during the New Kensington Arnold Clergy Association's cross walk on Good Friday.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Residents in Arnold and New Kensington can again expect to see a group of people walking through the towns with a cross on Friday.

The annual New Kensington Arnold Clergy Association cross walk will be held on Good Friday to honor Jesus ahead of Easter Sunday.

This year, the event will start at Calvary Lutheran Church in Arnold with stops at Arnold Methodist Church, First United Methodist in New Kensington, the war memorial in New Kensington and the Salvation Army in New Kensington.

“We go to different places to pray,” said Major Elvie Carter with the Salvation Army. “And, then, we also walk in silence and carry the cross to really remind people of what had transpired on Good Friday.”

Carter said everyone is welcome to participate by either walking alongside them or driving to each location. The Salvation Army will provide a lunch at the end.

Salvation Army employee Albert Johnson volunteers to carry the cross every year.

“It's an honor,” Johnson said. “I'd do anything to help my community out.”

Linda Hiles takes part in the event every year as a member of First United Methodist.

“We read the Passion so that we know what Christ endured,” she said. “It reminds us of his suffering for us and how grateful we are.”

While no one could pinpoint an exact date the walk started, it's believed to have been started around 2005.

Yolanda Joris, who attends Logan's Ferry Presbyterian Church, participates each year as well.

“The people that don't participate are really missing out,” she said.

Participant Marlene Stone, also of Logan's Ferry Presbyterian, said the walk is a time for reflection and representative of all the stops throughout life.

“When you walk along the way it's emotional,” she said. “I think it's beautiful.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

