Fish Fries scheduled in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Allegheny Township

Markle Volunteer Fire Department, 470 Joyce St., 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays. All-you-can-eat dinner buffet, $12; children 5 to 10, $6, younger than 5, free. Menu: fried or baked fish, chicken tenders, fries, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, haluski, pierogies, rolls and cake. Sponsored by Vandergrift No. 1 Fire Rescue and Markle Volunteer Fire Department.

Apollo

New Life Baptist Church, 319 N. Second St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Menu: dinner, $8, includes fish, three chicken wings or one whole leg quarter, and two sides and dessert; fish sandwich, $6.50. Sides: fries, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese. Dine in or take out. Take-out orders: 724-596-4032

Arnold

Arnold Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Fireman's Club, 1712 Fifth Ave., noon to 7 p.m. Friday. Menu: fish sandwich, $6; fish sandwich platter with fries and coleslaw, $10; fish on a dish, shrimp boat platter, halushki, pierogies, coleslaw, macaroni salad and fries.

Fawn

• Fawn No. 1 Fire Department, Recreation Hall, 1948 Firehouse Lane, off Route 908, noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Menu: fish sandwich, fries, coleslaw. Dine in or take out. Takeout orders: 724-224-4613

• Center United Methodist Church, 1575 Donnellville Road, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Take out only. Menu: homemade potato and herb, potato and cheese and sauerkraut pierogies. Cost: $10 per dozen or $6 for a half dozen. Details: 724-226-2300

Harrison

• Highlands Hornets Bushman Field, Burtner and Karns roads, Natrona Heights, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Menu: fried fish sandwich, broiled fish sandwich, shrimp baskets, fried clams, chicken strips, cabbage and noodles, crab cakes, fries, fried pickles, fried cauliflower, mushrooms, onion rings, macaroni and cheese, deviled crabs, coleslaw and drinks. Delivery available to businesses. Take out only. Orders: 724-224-4749

• Polish National Alliance, 14 Linden St., Natrona, noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Menu: fish dinner, $8; sandwich: $5.50; shrimp dinner, fish sticks, fries, coleslaw, lobster bites, cabbage and noodles, macaroni and cheese, deviled crabs, soup, cheese sticks, onion rings and dessert. Dine in or take out. Public welcome. Takeout orders: 724-224-4471, after 3 p.m.

Indiana Township

Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Little Deer Creek Road, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Menu: Fish combo, includes sandwich, coleslaw and fries; fish sandwich, shrimp basket, chicken strip basket, deviled crabs, haluski, macaroni and cheese, fries, coleslaw and beverages. Dine in or take out. Delivery available for orders at least $25. Orders: 724-265-4000, after 1 p.m.

Kiski Township

Kiski Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, 1236 Old State Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Menu: fish or chicken sandwich or on a dish, popcorn shrimp, fries, pierogies, coleslaw and apple sauce. Chef's Special: Fish, chicken and shrimp, sides, beverage and dessert, $10.50. Takeouts and delivery available. Details: 724-478-4210

Lower Burrell

• Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department, 915 New York Ave., noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Menu: breaded cod sandwich or baked fish dinners with fries, coleslaw, $8.50; fish sandwich, $7; battered cod and deep-fried potato chips, chicken strips, crab cakes, shrimp dinners, white pizza, grilled cheese sandwich, pierogies and macaroni and cheese wedges and chicken nuggets. Weekly specials. Dine in or take out. Request when ordering. Orders: 724-339-7537

• Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Menu: hand-battered cod sandwiches, baked lemon pepper cod, fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski, broccoli and cheese soup and coleslaw. Dine in or take out. Free dessert and drinks for dine-in orders. Delivery available for large orders. Orders: call 724-230-0866 or text 412-327-3000

New Kensington

New Kensington Volunteer Fire Department No. 4, 1710 Seventh St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Menu: shrimp, baked and fried fish, hotdog, macaroni and cheese, fries, coleslaw and pop. Credit cards accepted for minimum $10 order. Orders: 724-335-4400

Plum

Penn Plum Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1160 Milltown Road, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Menu: fish sandwiches, fries, coleslaw, shrimp plate and haluski. Dine in or take out. Details: 412-793-2711

Tarentum

• Central Presbyterian Church, 305 Allegheny St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Takeout and delivery only. Menu: three-cheese grilled panini on Italian bread and cup of soup, $5; baked cod, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, rolls and dessert, $8. Ala carte items: potato and cheddar pierogies, haluski, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, soup and soft drinks. Orders: 724-224-9220

• Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Company, 401 E. Eighth Ave., 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinners: fish dinner, $8, includes coleslaw, and a choice of fries, macaroni and cheese, haluski, clam chowder or pierogies; sandwich only, $6; shrimp and sandwich dinners, macaroni and cheese, pierogies, haluski, fries, shrimp only and pop. Dine in, take out or delivery. Lunch menu: fish sandwiches and fried shrimp available for dine in and takeout only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. Orders: 724-224-0999

Upper Burrell

Upper Burrell Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Fire Hall, 4370 Seventh Street Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Menu: fish sandwich and two sides, $10; baked or fried fish, shrimp basket, pierogies, haluski, fries, chicken fingers, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese. Dine in or take out. Details: 724-339-2080

West Deer

Community Fish Fry, St. Victor Parish Activity Hall, 527 Bairdford Road, Bairdford, noon to 7 p.m. Friday. Sponsored by St. Victor and Transfiguration parishes. Menu: fish sandwich, breaded or baked cod dinners and sandwiches, shrimp basket, clam strips, crab cakes, breaded oysters, pierogies, haluski, New England clam chowder, bake sale and more. Dine in or take out. Orders: 724-265-4017

Vegan

New Kensington

St. George Church, 1150 Leishman Ave., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the church hall. Menu: falafel, green beans and rice, vegan cabbage rolls, mojadara, baba ganooj, hummus, tabouli, lentil soup and desserts. Eat in or take out. Advance orders: 724-335-9988