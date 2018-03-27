Freeport street sweeping will come with no warnings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Freeport Police Department wants to remind residents that street sweeping season is upon them.

Sweeping will begin next week, according to Police Chief Jeff Swiklinski.

Residents of the borough may be used to seeing a warning on their windshield for the early parts of street sweeping but, this year, police will be issuing tickets from the start.

Swiklinski said his department's goal isn't to issue citations, but to help keep the borough clean.

"We don't want to give anyone a ticket," he said. "We know it's an easy thing to forget when you haven't had to think about it for a few months."

A fine, $15 according to Swiklinski, will be issued for those who do not move their cars.

The department, through their Facebook page, said that Washington and Stewart Streets will be swept the first Thursday and Friday of every month, and that Franklin Street will no longer be swept.

