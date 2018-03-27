PennDOT announces night closures of routes 422, 28 in East Franklin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT has announced overnight closures of Routes 422 and 28 in East Franklin this week.

Westbound Route 422 and southbound Route 28 will be closed from 10 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Then, eastbound Route 422 and northbound Route 28 will be closed, from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closures are part of construction of the Freeport Road bridge spanning Routes 422 and 28. Work began in November and will be finished this fall.

During both closures, drivers will be directed to use Business 422/Route 268.

The schedule could change due to weather conditions.

The bridge is being replaced as part of the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership. It is one of 558 structurally deficient bridges being replaced statewide.

