Free training in South Buffalo for gas pipeline jobs

Armstrong County and the Gas Technology Institute are offering a free four-week training course running April 16 to May 11 for natural gas pipeline careers.

The course, featuring classes each weekday, is known as the “Natural Gas Utility and Pipeline Fuels Training Program,” will be held at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania's campus in the Northpointe Technology Center, South Buffalo.

Local residents — including those from other counties — are eligible to enroll in the course, which is valued at $3,500.

They must pass a drug test and a background check and participate in a pre-course interview.

The Gas Technology Institute is a not-for-profit research and training organization headquartered in Chicago.

Due to the limited number of available slots (15-20), interviews for the free training are being scheduled now.

Interested participants should apply on-line at:

http://www.gastechnology.org/from-black-to-blue

