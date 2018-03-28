More Harrison welcome banners available for sponsorship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those interested in sponsoring a Harrison welcome banner can contact township Commissioner Charles Dizard at 724-681-3194 or by email at dizard@pitt.edu .

More street banners are up for sponsorship in Harrison — but they could quickly be spoken for.

The township first put up 130 welcome banners last year — about 115 along Freeport Road, and 15 on River Road. They are sponsored by township residents and businesses.

Measuring 2 feet by 4 feet, the banners are forest green and feature an image of the township's historic Burtner House and the names of its sponsor.

“It makes an impressive visual impact on the two main roads in the township,” Commissioner Charles Dizard said.

They proved so popular that there had been a waiting list, but the number of banners was limited by the number of usable utility poles.

Dizard said he got approval from West Penn Power and the township to do another offering of 46 banners — 36 along Freeport Road, and 10 on River Road.

Dizard said he has commitments for about 25 of the banners already.

Sponsoring a banner costs $150 for individuals and families, and $200 for a business.

“The sponsorships fully cover the cost of the banners and installation, so there is no township taxpayer funds involved,” Dizard said.

They are expected to be installed in June, Dizard said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.