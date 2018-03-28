County, state investigating gasoline infiltration of Harrison's sewer system

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

County and state health and environmental agencies are investigating how gasoline got into the sewer system in Harrison.

It happened in late February in the area of Freeport and Springhill roads.

A man who works at the “GoldNGals” store on the corner, who would not give his full name, said the building had been filled with gasoline fumes. It was so bad he said he got a headache and felt nauseous, causing him to close early that day.

Representatives of J&S II/Capri Restaurant, Phillipi's Family Dining and McDonald's, all nearby on Freeport Road, said their buildings and businesses were not affected.

The township made an emergency repair so that the gasoline can no longer get into the pipe. Commissioners approved paying State Pipe Services of Cranberry $14,800 to line it. Work was done on March 3.

A manhole lid at the intersection remained opened this week so that any remaining gasoline vapors could escape.

Township officials referred questions to Solicitor Emily Mueller. She refused to answer any questions or provide any information about what had happened, citing the review by the county and state agencies.

Harrison is part of the Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority. General Manager Tim Kuhns on Wednesday said Harrison notified the authority about what had happened on Monday.

Kuhns said the gasoline was likely extremely diluted and did not have any impact on the treatment system. He said crews checked Wednesday for any gasoline in the main line at River Avenue and Federal Street in Natrona, but didn't detect anything.

The Allegheny County Health Department and the state Department of Environmental Protection are looking into it.

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said the department was first told about the gasoline odor early March 2 and responded that same day. The department later learned that the odors were first noticed on Feb. 26.

The department has been out to the area “multiple times” since March 2, and is in regular contact with the township and area building owners, she said.

“Currently, DEP does not have hard evidence of the cause, source, or a responsible party but is working to determine an appropriate course of action,” she said.

In addition to GoldNGals, gas fumes also reportedly got into a home's basement, Health Department Ryan Scarpino said. The DEP notified the department of those reports, he said.

Scarpino did not provide the home's location or address.

“Our plumbing inspectors made the attempt to inspect the home's basement but the homeowner did not grant us access,” he said. “However, we are in contact with the homeowner's attorney to arrange an inspection of the basement.”

There is speculation that the gasoline could be coming from old underground tanks for a gas station no longer in operation at Freeport and Springhill roads.

Commissioner Chuck Dizard said he had been told there was a gas station there in the 1960s. But it's not known exactly where the gasoline is coming from.

“People have told me there were a number of gas stations along Freeport Road,” he said. “In those days, they did leave the tanks in the ground.”

A convenience store, Stop ‘n Shop, now operates at Freeport and Springhill, without a gas station. Its owner could not be reached for comment.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.