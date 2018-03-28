Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township man accused of forcing woman to make bank withdrawal

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Ian Russell Lamison
Courtesy of the Westmoreland County Prison
Ian Russell Lamison

An Allegheny Township man who police say fled to Florida in May will stand trial on charges for a incident that allegedly occurred then.

Police accuse Ian Russell Lamison, 39, of Chamberlain Street of threatening to harm a woman and her children on May 1 if she didn't give him money.

Lamison faces felony counts of robbery and receiving stolen property and related charges.

Police say he “repeatedly threatened to smash (the victim's) face in unless she game him $2,500.”

On Tuesday, Lamison waived his right to a preliminary hearing at District Judge Cheryl Yakopec's Allegheny Township courtroom.

According to police, Lamison made the victim drive him to a bank, along with two children, where she allegedly told the teller she was being forced to remove the money. The bank allowed her to withdraw only $1,000.

According to court documents, Lamison grew angry when the victim then gave him the cash she had withdrawn and it turned out to be less than the $2,500 he was demanding.

Lamison then allegedly told the victim he wouldn't leave the car without the rest of the cash.

The pair, along with the children, drove toward a gas station and, according to court documents, while the car was moving Lamison “smacked the victim in the face which knocked off the victims glasses, grabbed the steering wheel, yanked it and said, ‘we can all die together.'”

The victim told police that she feared for her safety and that of the children.

She pulled the car into the gas station and told Lamison she needed to call off of work.

She went inside to get help.

Lamison again grew irritated, police say, and interrupted the victim's attempts to seek help before walking off.

Police say that when they responded, they saw a red mark on the victim's face where Lamison allegedly struck her.

Police found Lamison at home, where he was taken into custody, along with $542 in cash, without incident.

Lamison was free on a $50,000 surety bond awaiting his preliminary hearing, scheduled for May 9, but Yakopec revoked his bond after he failed to appear. He allegedly fled to Florida.

He was taken into custody March 7 and remains in the Westmoreland County Prison ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for May 30 before Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

