Pothole on Logans Ferry Road in Plum patched after 4 cars disabled

Four vehicles were disabled by a nasty pothole on Logans Ferry Road in Plum Wednesday morning.

The victims fell prey to the crater, heading toward Oakmont between the Allegheny-Westmoreland county line and Entrance Drive, around 7 a.m., Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong said.

Around 7:30 a.m., three vehicles were still on the side of the road just past the deep hole. Traffic backed up toward New Kensington.

Logans Ferry is a state road. PennDOT spokesman Steven Cowan said crews went out Wednesday morning and patched the hole.

Armstrong said cars hitting that pothole has been a problem for about a week. He could not say how many cars had been damaged by it before Wednesday.

“We've notified PennDOT each time we've had this issue,” he said.

Armstrong said PennDOT had previously tried filling the pothole a couple of weeks ago with cold patch, but the material came out, re-exposing the hole, which became large enough to cause damage.

Armstrong said he drives by there on his way to work.

“I had gotten used to it,” he said.

