Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Pothole on Logans Ferry Road in Plum patched after 4 cars disabled

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
File photo

Updated 6 hours ago

Four vehicles were disabled by a nasty pothole on Logans Ferry Road in Plum Wednesday morning.

The victims fell prey to the crater, heading toward Oakmont between the Allegheny-Westmoreland county line and Entrance Drive, around 7 a.m., Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong said.

Around 7:30 a.m., three vehicles were still on the side of the road just past the deep hole. Traffic backed up toward New Kensington.

Logans Ferry is a state road. PennDOT spokesman Steven Cowan said crews went out Wednesday morning and patched the hole.

Armstrong said cars hitting that pothole has been a problem for about a week. He could not say how many cars had been damaged by it before Wednesday.

“We've notified PennDOT each time we've had this issue,” he said.

Armstrong said PennDOT had previously tried filling the pothole a couple of weeks ago with cold patch, but the material came out, re-exposing the hole, which became large enough to cause damage.

Armstrong said he drives by there on his way to work.

“I had gotten used to it,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me