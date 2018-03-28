Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Easter events this weekend in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 6 minutes ago

Apollo

Community egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. March 31 in Owens Grove for children 12 and younger. Sponsored by the Community Activities Committee and Apollo Lions Club.

Arnold

Egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31 at Roosevelt Park. There will be a barrel train ride, auction and bake sale. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by the city recreation committee.

Frazer

Egg hunt, 9 to 10 a.m. March 31 in the children's department of JC Penney in Mills Mall for children age 3 to 10. There will be face painting and hair chalking.

Freeport

The Freeport Area Kiwanis Club egg hunt will be at 11 a.m. March 31 in Freeport Community Park for children age 1 to 10. Children will be divided into age groups and the Easter Bunny will be on hand. Everyone welcome.

Gilpin

Leechburg Moose annual community egg hunt for children 10 and younger, 3 p.m. March 31 in Leechburg-Gilpin Park, Park Road. Special guest Popcorn the Clown.

Harrison

Easter celebration and egg hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at Golden Rams Stadium and Highlands Middle School, Argonne Drive, Natrona Heights, free for the whole family. There will be a resource fair, first responder vehicles on display, an indoor egg hunt, giveaways, bounce houses, food vendors, music and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Registration required. Registration: ghow.net/easter-celebration

Indiana Township

Free community egg hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31 at Dorseyville Alliance Church, 3703 Saxonburg Blvd. A light lunch will be afterward and a Lego-themed skit that tells the Resurrection story. Public welcome.

Kiski Township

Easter Eggplosion, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at Solid Rock Church of God, 1715 Route 56, Spring Church. Egg hunt for children under 12, bounce houses, free food, pony rides and a rock wall.

Lower Burrell

Burrell Entertainment and Activities Team free community egg hunt, 10 a.m. March 31 in Veteran's Park, 2800 Bethel St.

New Kensington

Family Fun night and Dinner with the Easter Bunny, 5 to 8 p.m. March 29 at DQ Grill and Chill, 2100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 6 p.m. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Present a flier and 20 percent of in-store purchase will be donated to New Kensington Volunteer Department No. 1. For a flyer, visit newkensingtononline.com

Plum

Free Easter Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at the borough municipal building. Bring a basket. There will be photos with the Easter Bunny and a bake sale. Reservations required. Reservations: rsvp@plumchamber.com with ages of children. Sponsored by the Plum Chamber of Commerce and Borough of Plum.

Richland

Free egg Hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. March 31 for children age 2 through fourth grade at First Presbyterian Church, 5825 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Bring a basket. Registration required by March 26. Registration: 724-443-1555

Springdale

Egg hunt at 1 p.m. March 31 at Desmone Field, across from the high school parking lot on Marion Avenue. Sponsored by Cheswick-Springdale Lions Club.

Tarentum

Community egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny at 9 a.m. March 31 in Riverview Memorial Park. Sponsored by Women of the Moose and the borough recreation board.

West Leechburg

Egg hunt at noon March 31 in Memorial Park, Plazak Street, for borough children in preschool through sixth grade. Rain or shine.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me