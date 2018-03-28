Easter events this weekend in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apollo

Community egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. March 31 in Owens Grove for children 12 and younger. Sponsored by the Community Activities Committee and Apollo Lions Club.

Arnold

Egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31 at Roosevelt Park. There will be a barrel train ride, auction and bake sale. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by the city recreation committee.

Frazer

Egg hunt, 9 to 10 a.m. March 31 in the children's department of JC Penney in Mills Mall for children age 3 to 10. There will be face painting and hair chalking.

Freeport

The Freeport Area Kiwanis Club egg hunt will be at 11 a.m. March 31 in Freeport Community Park for children age 1 to 10. Children will be divided into age groups and the Easter Bunny will be on hand. Everyone welcome.

Gilpin

Leechburg Moose annual community egg hunt for children 10 and younger, 3 p.m. March 31 in Leechburg-Gilpin Park, Park Road. Special guest Popcorn the Clown.

Harrison

Easter celebration and egg hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at Golden Rams Stadium and Highlands Middle School, Argonne Drive, Natrona Heights, free for the whole family. There will be a resource fair, first responder vehicles on display, an indoor egg hunt, giveaways, bounce houses, food vendors, music and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Registration required. Registration: ghow.net/easter-celebration

Indiana Township

Free community egg hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31 at Dorseyville Alliance Church, 3703 Saxonburg Blvd. A light lunch will be afterward and a Lego-themed skit that tells the Resurrection story. Public welcome.

Kiski Township

Easter Eggplosion, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at Solid Rock Church of God, 1715 Route 56, Spring Church. Egg hunt for children under 12, bounce houses, free food, pony rides and a rock wall.

Lower Burrell

Burrell Entertainment and Activities Team free community egg hunt, 10 a.m. March 31 in Veteran's Park, 2800 Bethel St.

New Kensington

Family Fun night and Dinner with the Easter Bunny, 5 to 8 p.m. March 29 at DQ Grill and Chill, 2100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 6 p.m. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Present a flier and 20 percent of in-store purchase will be donated to New Kensington Volunteer Department No. 1. For a flyer, visit newkensingtononline.com

Plum

Free Easter Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at the borough municipal building. Bring a basket. There will be photos with the Easter Bunny and a bake sale. Reservations required. Reservations: rsvp@plumchamber.com with ages of children. Sponsored by the Plum Chamber of Commerce and Borough of Plum.

Richland

Free egg Hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. March 31 for children age 2 through fourth grade at First Presbyterian Church, 5825 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Bring a basket. Registration required by March 26. Registration: 724-443-1555

Springdale

Egg hunt at 1 p.m. March 31 at Desmone Field, across from the high school parking lot on Marion Avenue. Sponsored by Cheswick-Springdale Lions Club.

Tarentum

Community egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny at 9 a.m. March 31 in Riverview Memorial Park. Sponsored by Women of the Moose and the borough recreation board.

West Leechburg

Egg hunt at noon March 31 in Memorial Park, Plazak Street, for borough children in preschool through sixth grade. Rain or shine.