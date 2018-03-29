Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge house can be razed soon

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Part of the foundation under 948 Ninth Ave. has fallen away, according to Brackenridge officials and neighbors. The house is shown on Feb. 26, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Part of the foundation under 948 Ninth Ave. has fallen away, according to Brackenridge officials and neighbors. The house is shown on Feb. 26, 2018.
Warning sign at 948 Ninth Ave. house in Brackenridge.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Warning sign at 948 Ninth Ave. house in Brackenridge.

Updated 11 hours ago

A contractor will have until mid-April to tear down a Brackenridge house that is slipping off its foundation.

Jadell Minniefield Construction Services, Inc., of Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, was among three companies that submitted bids for the emergency contract. It won the contract with a bid of $12,250. That is about $2,000 less than the next highest bid and much less than the emergency grant received by Brackenridge from Allegheny County.

The construction company received a right to proceed order and has until Wednesday, April 11 to complete the work, according to Tom Benecki, executive director of the Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments.

Gaping holes that are large enough for someone to crawl into the basement are on either side of the house at 948 Ninth Ave. Officials fear youths could climb in or the house could collapse.

Allegheny County has awarded a grant for up to $20,000 to raze the building.

Brackenridge officials previously approved the grant application and an emergency demolition by declaring the house a danger to residents' health and safety.

Allegheny County online records show the two-story apartment building is nearly 100 years old.

There was no appreciable asbestos found in the house.

The company's website says it has 18 years experience in demolishing building.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

