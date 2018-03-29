In Kiski Township, spring apple cider is a real thing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a rainy, Thursday spring morning at Kistaco Farm in Kiski Township, and owner Tim Hileman and his crew are hard at work making fresh, homemade apple cider from a variety of apples.

Apple cider is commonly associated with the fall season. But for those who work at the family-owned fruit and vegetable farm, the business is year-round.

The 100-acre farm makes cider once a week during the spring, and twice a week during the fall. It's made of different combinations of apples the farm grows and, if it doesn't have a good season, buys.

Hileman said some cider makers use formulas to create their ciders, but he prefers to use as many varieties of apples as possible.

Thursday's was a mix of Stayman Winesap, Rome Beauty, Idared and Jonagold apples.

"(It's) a more complex flavor," said Hileman, 56, of Kiski Township. "I think we do better just by mixing as many together as we can."

The farm uses crushers and strainers to make cider.

Apples are loaded onto a conveyor belt and taken to a crushing machine, which grinds them down. The ground-up apples are then dropped into a presser, which drains them of their juice. The juice is carried to a rotary strainer, which removes extra apple chunks. The juice then goes to refrigeration and pasteurizing units, and, once pasteurized, is poured into plastic jugs to be sold.

Hileman said it takes about two to four hours to make cider — but half that time is spent cleaning the equipment used to make it.

"The real secret to making good cider doesn't have anything to do with the apples, other than not to use rotten ones. (It's) to try to keep everything clean," he said. "If you keep everything clean, it just makes better cider. That's why we spend more time cleaning up than we do making the cider."

Family farm since 1922

The farm has been in the family since 1922, when Hileman's grandparents bought it. The name Kistaco, made up by Hileman's grandfather, is an acronym for Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.

"It's an acronym — it's nobody's name," he said.

Hileman and his wife, Suzanne, began operating the farm in 1996. He hopes it will stay within the family.

His daughter, Miranda Combs, 31, is thinking of taking over once her parents retire. Both she and her father have degrees in agriculture.

"I think it's an important thing to be doing because there are less and less farmers in general, and I think that carrying on the family tradition is really something that's cool and unique," Combs said. "I have the opportunity to talk to the customers and tell them about the apples, and how we produce them and why we keep producing them."

Jim Gauker has worked at the farm for 14 years. He said he usually does a little bit of everything, but his Thursday tasks included loading the crushing machine with apples and jugging the cider.

"I like everything about it," Gauker, 53, of Vandergrift said of his job. "Working with my hands."

He said he doesn't drink the farm's cider because he doesn't like cider, but "it smells good."

Kistaco: Fruit, veggies, meats

In addition to apples and apple cider, the farm produces fruits such as peaches, plums and blueberries, and vegetables such as sweet corn, tomatoes and peppers.

It more recently started to sell pork and chicken, the meat coming from animals raised at the farm.

Kistaco has an on-site store and also offers its products wholesale.

Cider is $5.99 a gallon and $3.49 for a half-gallon. The farm also sells bushels of apples for $30.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.