No injuries in early morning Frazer trailer fire

An early Thursday morning fire in Frazer destroyed a trailer home but caused no injuries, according to the fire department.

Frazer Fire Captain Jake Eckberg said that crews arrived to the home, in the 300 block of Ivans Lane, around 4:45 a.m. where they found a fully involved fire.

"We got there pretty quick and got it out pretty quick. Everyone in the home was able to escape safely and thankfully no one was hurt," he said.

Eckberg said that damage to the trailer was extensive but that it is hard to say if it can be salvaged.

"It might be a complete loss, hard to say," he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.