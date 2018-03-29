Armstrong County announces 'hard to recycle' event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Armstrong county has announced its spring "hard to recycle" day.

Residents looking for a way to dispose of tires, appliances, and used motor oil, will have the chance to do so on April 28, according to the county Department of Planning and Development.

Held in Rayburn Township at the Armsdale Complex, located at 139 Armsdale Road, from 8 a.m. to noon, the event is a collaboration between Armstrong County, the Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County, the Armstrong Center for Community Learning, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

"Hard to recycle day is a very important day for the Armstrong County community to safely dispose of several different items," Michelle Reefer, CEO of the Progressive Workshop, said in a release. "We hope that the residents take advantage of this day so that waste does not end up disposed of improperly."

Also accepted for recycling are: lead acid batteries, cans, bottles, plastic and paper products.

Large appliances can be dropped off, through there is a $10 fee for appliances containing refrigerants.

Car and light truck tires without rims are accepted with a disposal charge of $1 each.

Large truck tires and soiled or burnt tires are not accepted.

Light bulbs, chemicals, paint, syringes, pharmaceuticals, wood, mattresses, electronics, and items from businesses or dealers are not accepted.

For more information call Recycling Coordinator Jennifer Smith at 724-543-2599 ext. 221.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.