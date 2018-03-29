Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Registration underway for annual electronics, household waste disposal in Harrison

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
People waited in line to drop off unwanted electronics and household hazardous waste at the 2017 collection in Harrison.
File photo
People waited in line to drop off unwanted electronics and household hazardous waste at the 2017 collection in Harrison.
More than 4,000 pounds of paint was weighed and packaged for waste removal by Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Harrison Township municipal building.
File photo
More than 4,000 pounds of paint was weighed and packaged for waste removal by Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Harrison Township municipal building.

Updated 5 hours ago

Registration is underway for Harrison's annual electronics and hazardous household waste collection.

It's open to anyone, not just Harrison residents, said Evelyn Davis, an administrative assistant with Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling , known as ECS&R, in Crawford County.

Registration is required. Appointments were still available Thursday for the collection, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the township building, 1 Municipal Drive.

A variety of electronics and household waste will be accepted, and fees are charged.

The company accepts cash, checks and credit and debit cards for payment, Davis said.

This will be the third year for the collection event. Last year, about 70 people dropped off nearly 15,000 pounds of materials to be recycled. Old televisions and paint topped the list of things people were looking to get rid of.

Proper recycling prevents ground contamination.

The collection will be a drive-through service, Davis said. The elderly need not worry about having to unload anything.

“When they get here, they don't have to get out of their vehicle or help unload anything,” she said. “We'll do all the heavy lifting. All they have to do is pull in, and we'll do the rest.”

For insurance reasons, Davis said they actually prefer that people stay in their vehicles.

Items that will not be accepted are explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, tires, medical waste, syringes and large appliances.

Online registration is preferred at www.ecsr.net , Davis said. But registration can also be done by phone at 866-815-0016.

Another collection will be held in the fall, on Oct. 27, township Secretary Faith Payne said.

Here's what's being collected:

Electronics

• Computers and peripherals

• Televisions

• Printers

• Microwaves

• Stereos, CD and tape players

• Copiers

• Fax machines

• Cell phones, telephones

• Laptop computers

• VCRs, DVD players

• Phone systems

• Dehumidifiers

• Air conditioners

Household Hazardous Waste

• Household cleaning products

• Aerosols

• Pool chemicals

• Paints

• Wood and metal cleaners and polish

• Gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel

• Propane tanks, compressed gas cylinders

• Driveway sealer

• Stains and finishes

• Paint stripper

• Batteries

• Light bulbs

• Waste oils and motor oil

• Fuel additives

• Transmission, brake and starter fluids

• Antifreeze

• Degreasers

• Car wax and polishes

• Bleach

• Lye

• Indoor pesticides

• Flea repellents and shampoo

• Bug sprays

• Strychnine

• Mouse and rat poisons

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
Armstrong County announces 'hard to recycle' event
Armstrong county has announced its spring "hard to recycle" day. Residents looking for a way to dispose of tires, appliances, and used motor oil, will have ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me