Arnold man, 50, accused of strangling house mate, dealing drugs out of their apartment

An Arnold man is in the Westmoreland County jail after police say he strangled a woman and was dealing drugs out of their shared apartment.

Mark Shehee, 50, of 17th Street, appeared before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington on Thursday for two separate preliminary hearings.

The charges against him include two felony counts of drug possession with the intent to distribute, a single felony count of strangulation, as well as related drug and assault charges.

Pallone held all of those charges to court after the hearings.

Police say Shehee was at his home in Arnold on Feb. 21 when an argument began between he and his roommate.

The verbal confrontation turned physical, police say, when Shehee grabbed the victim by her throat, dragged her across the room, and slammed her to the floor.

Police say Shehee began to knee the woman in the ribs and placed his weight on her shoulder.

The victim's collarbone broke as a result.

Police say Shehee refused to allow her to seek medical treatment and took her cell phone.

The victim testified that Shehee threatened to kill her and another woman present if the police were summoned and his parole violated.

The victim testified that Shehee stood, blocking her exit, with a knife clearly displayed in his waistband.

Hours later Shehee allowed the other women to leave and the victim to go to a hospital, where police made their initial contact with her.

Several days later, on Feb. 26, two police officers went Shehee's apartment with a search warrant.

Arnold Police Officer Robert Haus testified Thursday that no one answered the door and they had to force their way in.

Once inside, Haus said that he witnessed Shehee shove a bag “slightly smaller than a tennis ball,” into his mouth.

Haus said that when he ordered Shehee to the floor the suspect couldn't speak with the bag in his mouth and that he eventually spit it out.

Haus testified that the bag contained suspected crack cocaine, heroin and a small amount of marijuana or a synthetic equivalent.

Haus said a search of the apartment turned up hypodermic needles and a glass pipe “burnt at both ends,” which he said was probably a crack pipe.

In total, Haus said that police recovered 44 small bags of suspected crack cocaine and 31 packets of suspected heroin. Lab results on the makeup of that evidence are pending, Haus said.

Shehee is being held in the Westmoreland County jail in lieu of $30,000 in bond. He will have a formal arraignment before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg on May 30.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.