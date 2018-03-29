New Ken-Arnold School Board seeking new member

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Want to be the newest member of the New Kensington-Arnold School Board?

The board is now accepting applications for Carly Skinner's remaining term. She was a Region II representative.

In New Kensington, Region II includes part of what is known as the hill section, part of the Mt. Vernon neighborhood and all of Parnassus. Region II also extends into Arnold, taking in that city's 2nd Ward, 3rd Precinct, voting district.

Skinner resigned earlier this month because she said her family was moving out of state.

The board asks qualified, interested residents to send letters of interest and resumes to school board secretary Audrey Sleigh by April 9.

The board will hold a Special Meeting at 6 p.m. April 12 for the purpose of public interview and appointing a Region II Director.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.