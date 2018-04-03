New owner of Lee's Lanes property hopes to spare a bit of the bowling alley's history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a recently purchased commercial building in Parks Township, the Brunswick 200 ball return stands at the ready as does a carousel of bowling balls.

Rental shoes sizes 2 to 15 are stacked under the counter below a lone "Lee's Lanes" T-shirt priced at $10.

The only thing missing is the people. Crowds of league bowlers departed last year when the lanes closed.

The Lee's Lane's bowling center along River Road went up for sheriff's sale in November, and Laurel Awning Company bought it for $275,000 on March 19, according to Armstrong County records.

Greg Schmeiler, one of the new owners, said his family's Laurel Awning Company of Oklahoma Borough will prepare the building to house awning manufacturing operations.

The move will provide the 105-year-old company with much more room, according to Schmeiler. Laurel Awning will relocate from an 18,000-square-foot facility on 1.3 acres in Oklahoma Borough to a 28,000-square-foot building on about 4.6 acres.

Time seemed to stop inside Lee's Lanes.

A vintage Kelvinator ice cream freezer shows decades of wear but still works. The coffee machine from the last century once sold coffee for 40 cents, but shows a 75 cent price now.

The lanes, lights, monitors, plastic seats and snack bar still look like the center is ready for play. Plastic utensils and straws are on the counter at the snack bar.

"I don't know where else you could get a fish sandwich and fries for $4," Schmeiler said as he surveyed the snack bar menu and other remaining artifacts in the building that dates to 1960.

Not one to dismiss the importance of history, Schmeiler is looking to repurpose the original wood bowling lanes and vintage bowling monitors and other memorabilia.

And those plaques listing names of bowlers with perfect scores of 300 hopefully will find a home at a local historical society, he added.

Describing himself as a "lifer" at Lee's Lanes, Jason Baker, 35, of Vandergrift, said he started bowling at the Parks Township center since he was 3 years old and growing up in Leechburg.

He met his future wife at Lee's one summer evening in 2008, and remembers league bowlers being there every night of the week.

There were "rock and bowl" Saturday night games, and private parties. Whether or not you were a bowler, you went to Lee's Lanes, he said.

"It was sad for me to watch it go," he said. "It's where I grew up."

A longtime league bowler, Matthew Spires, 35, of Washington Township, who grew up in the Kepple Hill section of Vandergrift, watched the number of bowling leagues dwindle over the years at Lee's.

"In the men's league, we bowled together for so many years," Spires said. "Now, everyone has to find another house."

In the meantime, Schmeiler sees the iconic building as a beginning for another family-owned, local business that still has room to grow.

"We have fantastic employees," he said, "if you haven't been with us for 10 years, you are newbie."

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.