Valley News Dispatch

Eaglet hatches at Harmar eagle nest

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, April 2, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
It appears an eaglet from the Harmar eagle nest hatched Monday morning.
Courtesy CSE Corp. and Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania
It appears an eaglet from the Harmar eagle nest hatched Monday morning.
It appears an eaglet from the Harmar eagle nest hatched Monday morning.
Courtesy CSE Corp. and Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania
It appears an eaglet from the Harmar eagle nest hatched Monday morning.

Updated 3 hours ago

One of the two tennis ball-sized eggs at the Harmar eagle nest is indeed an Easter egg as it started to hatch on Sunday and an eaglet emerged early Monday morning.

A "pip", the perforation punched by the emerging chick, was detected in the egg Sunday night by a live webcam sponsored by CSE Corp. and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Audubon confirmed the hatch Monday morning.

"A newly-hatched eaglet is grey, fuzzy, and very small, but grows quickly on a diet of fresh fish provided by its parents. There is one egg remaining in the Harmar nest. It was laid on February 27 and is expected to hatch on or around April 4," said Rachel Handel of Audubon.

The chick will be the eagle couple's sixth in five years of breeding in a huge sycamore tree above Route 28 and the Allegheny River.

In recent years, the Harmar birds have reliably produced two young in the spring.

The Harmar birds' nesting scorecard: In 2014-1; 2015-0; 2016-2, and 2017-2.

Known as Pittsburgh's "other eagles," they have not been in the spotlight in previous years like their brethren, the Pittsburgh Hays birds, which are the first eagles to nest within the city limits in more than 150 years.

Although the Harmar birds are just outside of the city and breed several weeks later than the Hays pair, the Harmar eagles now have a nest with a view.

With a newly placed close-up webcam — it was 200 feet away for the last two years — the new webcam views are spectacular with the interesting and active backdrop of traffic on Route 28 and Freeport Road below.

Several years ago, the Audubon Society of Western Society purchased the Harmar parcel where the eagle nest is situated to protect the birds' breeding location.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

