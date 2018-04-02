New Kensington to buy, renovate Schreiber Industrial Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Business in Our Sites: Grant of $4 million, loan of $8 million for acquisition and redevelopment of Schreiber Industrial Park

Here's the breakdown of state investments in New Kensington over the past three years:

After decades of making offers without success, it appears New Kensington finally will buy the Schreiber Industrial Park.

Stretching over 66 acres in New Kensington and Arnold, the park occupies the lion's share of riverfront property within the cities.

State and local officials announced the sale plans Monday while highlighting more than $23 million in state investments in New Kensington over the past three years.

The largest single investment, a $4 million grant and $8 million loan through the state Department of Community and Economic Development's Business in Our Sites program, will allow the city to acquire and redevelop the Schreiber Industrial Park into what state Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, called a “center for advanced manufacturing.”

“We have worked hard to come up with a plan that will enable the city and our citizens to leverage the city's long history of innovation to become a new center of advanced technology,” he said.

The park, between 16th Street in Arnold and Ninth Street in New Kensington, is under agreement for sale to the city, with a final closing expected soon, according to officials.

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said that purchase of the park comes just as the owners, the Schreiber Industrial Development Co., wanted to sell the property and the funding came through.

“We've been trying to get that property off and on for years,” he said. “There was a willingness to sell, and the opportunity to get the Business in Our Sites grant made it possible.”

The Schreiber Industrial Development Co. did not return a request for comment.

Redevelopment of the industrial park is expected to create about 400 jobs, according to DCED.

Guzzo said the grant will allow the city to be proactive in its redevelopment efforts.

“We are confident of the success of this venture for New Kensington and the region,” he said. “We've always been known as a manufacturing town — we are the ‘Aluminum City' — we now will move forward to being the place to bring your companies to utilize technology to design and manufacture your products.”

The property was the site of Alcoa's New Kensington Works from 1891 to 1971.

Years of investment

Officials said the move to buy Schreiber is the latest in three years worth of investments, which include funding for job training, community development, infrastructure, recreation and environmental protection.

“The enormous investment and the collaboration of state, county and local entities to reestablish and bolster our community's initiatives speaks volumes for the direction in which our city is heading,” Councilman Dante Cicconi said. “It elevates New Kensington's status in terms of 21st-century development opportunities and opens it up for economic growth that could positively influence the whole Alle-Kiski Valley.”

Councilmen Doug Aftanas and Tim DiMaio said the investments are great for New Kensington.

“I hope it's going to help us turn the corner here, to revitalize this area,” DiMaio said.

Aftanas said the purchase of the park is something that is long overdue.

“This is something that we've been waiting (for) ... for 12 years,“ Aftanas said. “The asking price was always so astronomical. This obviously became very feasible with the state and the grant and obviously the loan, and we have all the right pieces now in place to be able to go down there and be able to utilize that very prime piece of land for something that's going to benefit the city.”

Leading the venture

DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said the investments are a reflection of the people that make up the city.

“New Kensington's leadership, business community, nonprofit organizations and residents have collectively made a tremendous impact in the city — the kind of impact that can spark a dynamic change for years to come,” he said.

Future investment in the city includes about $6.5 million from PennDOT.

Planned projects include bridge replacements for Route 366 over Route 56, and Route 56 over Little Pucketa Creek; and road restoration projects on Route 366 from Logans Ferry Road to Greensburg Road and along Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.

“The investments we're making in New Kensington and the surrounding area are examples of how we're improving our infrastructure and enhancing mobility and quality of life across the state,” PennDOT District 12 Executive Joe Szczur said. “Our efforts show our commitment to building and maintaining efficient transportation systems that generate jobs and a stronger economy for our region.”

According to DCED, the city is making use of its Neighborhood Partnership Program, using $1.2 million in grants to fund a six-year improvement plan aimed at removal of blighted properties, beautification projects, park renovations and entrepreneurial education.

Yet another grant, from the Greenways, Trails & Recreation program, will provide about $227,000 for a new park at Eighth and Barnes streets in New Kensington.

“This is a great day for the city of New Kensington. This is an opportunity to say to everyone, ‘come grow with us' as we move forward,” Guzzo said.

Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed. Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.