Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift suspends longtime police officer William Moore

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, April 2, 2018, 11:36 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Updated 8 hours ago

Vandergrift Council has suspended a longtime borough police officer.

Officer William Moore, 50, of Gilpin, who has been with the borough's police department for 18 years, was suspended for two days without pay.

Council members approved the suspension during their regular meeting Monday night.

Mayor Barbara Turiak, borough Solicitor Larry Loperfito and police Chief Joe Caporali declined to release more information. Moore could not be reached for comment.

Moore was placed on paid leave last year over simple assault and harassment charges that were related to a report of an incident in Gilpin involving a 14-year-old boy. He pleaded guilty to harassment March 7, waiving a jury trial in Common Pleas Court, according to Armstrong County court records.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

