Freeport to vote on tax breaks, gas wells

Freeport Council is getting ready to set the qualifications for volunteer first responders to receive an annual local earned income tax break of up to $300.

Council is expected to vote May 7 on an ordinance designed to give firefighters and emergency medical technician volunteers the tax break.

Council members said they are ready to adopt parameters the fire company already had been using. Active members who attend 25 percent of functions such as emergency calls, fundraisers, meetings and training classes would qualify for the break.

Fire officials said 14 members would have been eligible for tax breaks had the law been in effect in 2017. Borough solicitor Gerald D'Angelis said if all members qualify, the borough could lose up to $60,000 in earned income tax revenue.

The proposed ordinance includes a dispute protocol if a volunteer thinks he was improperly denied the tax break, D'Angelis said.

Even though Freeport has a paid EMT unit, any volunteer who helps out there also could be eligible if guidelines similar to the firefighters' are met.

The state Legislature passed Act 172 last year in the hopes of allowing municipalities to use financial incentives to recruit new volunteer firefighters and to retain members.

XTO Energy hearing slated

Freeport's zoning hearing board will meet April 26 to hear a variance request by XTO Energy of Warrendale.

XTO would like to establish a natural gas drilling pad on property where the former Phoenix at Buffalo Valley Golf Course was located.

There are four proposed natural gas wells on a 300- by 400-foot parcel. Three wells would be Marcellus shale wells that would be drilled to a depth of about 6,000 feet.

The other well would drill to about 12,000 feet into the Utica shale.

XTO is asking for a variance on the property zoned suburban-residential. Drilling is restricted to industrial zones.

