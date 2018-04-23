Leechburg Area students to get career training as early as kindergarten

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Leechburg Area School District has kicked off a career readiness program that provides students from kindergarten on up with lessons and ideas.

A community panel and school leaders are working on ways to assist the detailed career readiness plan.

Leechburg Area's plan complies with a state-mandated program to introduce students to a variety of employment paths.

The basic program was presented to the school board last fall, and a copy appears online .

Representative students, counselors, parents, teachers and administrators have been invited to take part in the community panel, as well as some graduates and members of the business community.

According to the Chapter 339 plan required for all districts, all fifth-grade students will take part in a year-long career exploration curriculum taught by a guidance counselor and classroom teacher. All seventh-grade students will complete a career interest survey, identify career clusters in which they may have interest, as well as complete a personality-type survey.

Also, all eighth-and 11th-grade students will have a chance to take a CareerScope career assessment.

“We are purchasing “Career Cruising” to help facilitate activities and documentation. Students can have mentors in their career choice in addition to doing virtual job shadowing,” Superintendent Tiffany Nix said.

The career readiness plan will be updated each year, said guidance counselors Danielle Matus, who works with elementary grades, and Kelly Sadler, who works with sixth-through 12th-grade students.

Leechburg Area's career readiness plan includes appropriately scaled-back lessons for kindergarten students, Sadler said. About 800 students from Leechburg and Gilpin in Armstrong County, and West Leechburg in Westmoreland County are enrolled in the district.

They will be added to individual portfolios that older students will compile, as they consider their futures, the guidance counselors said.

Nix said a digital portfolio will be prepared for students.

“Every student will graduate with a digital portfolio with all of their documents. This will include important items such as resumes, cover letters, internships, and career readiness activities. This will be theirs to keep to reference and use for tools into their futures,” she said.The state Department of Education makes a tool kit available to help local districts with the 339 Plan, the counselors said.

Pennsylvania is a “national leader in broadening career pathways for students of all ages,” said Nicole Reigelman, spokeswoman for the department.

Beginning in kindergarten, 339 plans are “helping students explore the career pathways that interest them,” she said.

The state's $50 million PAsmart initiative seeks to highlight career and technical education, science, technology, engineering and math programs, and computer science. PAsmart also would streamline workforce development programs across agencies and encourage employers to partner with colleges and universities to develop programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs, Reigelman said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.