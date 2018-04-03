South Butler to get strike-altered school calendar on Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Butler School District most likely will extend the school year to June 15, pushing back the graduation date for seniors, according to officials.

Students in the district returned to classes Tuesday, after their striking teachers were required to end a walkout that began March 15.

The teachers ended their strike, despite failure to reach agreement over a contract, because state law says students must complete classes by June 15.

Because of the missed school days, Superintendent David Foley said the school board, which meets Wednesday night, will have to vote on a new school calender, which could extend the year until June 15.

Foley said the state's Department of Education requires students to receive 990 hours — or 180 days — of instruction.

“It appears that school for graduating seniors will have to be pushed back until June 15,” Foley said. “At our board meeting (Wednesday), they will present the updated calendar.”

According to the district's posted calendar, graduation and the last day of school were previously set for June 1.

Teachers walked off the job after three nights of last-ditch talks between the district and teachers union failed to make progress toward a new contract.

The last contract between the district and teachers union ended almost four years ago, on June 30, 2014.

Pay and the cost of healthcare insurance are among the issues holding up a new agreement.

According to a March 27 notice from the district, an agreement wasn't reached at a bargaining session March 26 and the district and union are now headed to non-binding arbitration.

If the district or teachers reject the arbitrators' determination, the teachers could strike again.

