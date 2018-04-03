Deer Lakes hopes to hire interim business manager this month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Deer Lakes School Board is hoping to hire an interim business manager at its April 10 meeting.

District Spokesman Jim Cromie said the district doesn't have anyone in mind, but they are trying to get someone in the position as soon as possible.

The district's current business manager Lori Byron is leaving at the end of April to go to the Highlands School District. She has been with Deer Lakes for one year.

Cromie has previously said the district wants to hire a new business manager before it's time for the district to start working on its 2018-19 budgets.

Preliminary budgets have to be approved by May 31, and final budgets by June 30.

