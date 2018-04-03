Volunteers needed for cleanup of Vandergrift's Davis Field and other sites

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vandergrift police and the Vandergrift Improvement Program are looking for volunteers for Cleanup Day at Davis Field and other locations from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 21.

The cleanup is scheduled one day before Earth Day to welcome spring, according to the Vandergrift Improvement Program (VIP).

Volunteers are needed to clean up the following: Davis Field perimeter, basketball court and tennis/hockey court area, open field/fenced field, stage area, playground and practice field areas.

Borough police Officer Joe Gray, who is coordinating the event, asks volunteers to bring and label their rakes, brooms and shovels, with a special call out for gas-powered weed trimmers.

Borough Councilman Pete Basile and VIP secured a PennDOT grant providing vests, gloves and bags to volunteers for the cleanup.

To sign up and for more information, call 724-454-1625, or leave a message for Officer Gray at 724-568-5507; stop at Sweetlane Chocolate Shop, 113 Grant Ave.; or visit the Facebook page, “You know you are from Vandergrift, PA when...”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.