Ordinance would specify police pension role for Lower Burrell's city clerk

Lower Burrell is considering an ordinance that would name its city clerk as the “chief administrative officer” of its police pension plan, because of an audit finding by the state Auditor General's Office, Mayor Richard Callender said.

“Even though every year we announced who the administrator was, they wanted us to do it by ordinance,” Callender said. “That way, we don't have to announce anymore — it's always understood that the administrator will be the city clerk. That's something that was a finding in the Third-Class City Code.

“It's nothing real big, nothing earth-shattering.”

The ordinance, which could be voted on as early as May 7, indicates that the plan's “chief administrative officer” is responsible for the execution of administrative affairs for the plan.

Callender said the city clerk always was the administrator of the plan.

“When the auditor (came) in ... and audited us, he said, ‘Hey, I understand that you guys always have the city clerk as your administrator, but you actually need to have it on the books as an ordinance. That way, you don't have to vote on it every year,'” Callender said.

In addition to overseeing the police pension plan, the clerk is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city, managing state, federal and county reports, promoting and recommending cost savings and economic development initiatives, seeking grants, putting the city's budget together and acting as the liaison between department heads.

City officials are looking for a new clerk after firing Kelly Biddle-Cook on Feb. 13. She worked as the city clerk for almost 10 years, and was paid $98,000 a year.

Callender declined to say the reason for Biddle-Cook's firing other than it was a matter involving the police pension fund. He said the proposed ordinance also has nothing to do with her firing.

“She was (always) appointed as the chief administrative officer,” Callender said. “This just is a formality that they found as a discrepancy within our ordinances, is all. This now will just alleviate us having to do that appointment because it will be stated in our ordinances that the chief administrator will always be the city clerk.”

Callender said 38 people applied for the open city clerk position, and officials plan to conduct interviews this month.

Until a new clerk is hired, police Chief Tim Weitzel has been put in charge of city hall. The city's administrative staff is assisting him.

“Right now I've asked every councilman to independently review all the applications and do research on the candidates as far as looking up their references ... and to provide me by April 15 their top 10 (candidates),” he said. “From there, they'll all be ranked. The plan is to schedule interviews the week of (April) 23 to 27.”

Callender said no date has been set to hire a replacement. .

“We got a really nice group of candidates,” he said.

