Harmar eagles hit the mark again with second chick hatched

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Harmar bald eagles welcomed their second and final eaglet of the season Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m., following the hatching of its sibling Monday, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

The chick is the eagle couple's seventh in five years of breeding in a huge sycamore tree above Route 28 and the Allegheny River.

In recent years, the Harmar birds have reliably produced two young in the spring.

The Harmar birds' nesting scorecard: In 2014 — 1; 2015 — 0; 2016 — 2, 2017 — 2; 2018 — 2.

All the action can be viewed on a live webcam sponsored by the Audubon Society, CSE Corp . of Murrsyville and Comcast Business.

Known as Pittsburgh's “other eagles,” they have not been in the spotlight in previous years like their brethren, the Pittsburgh Hays birds, which are the first eagles to nest within the city limits in more than 150 years.

That pair has one chick in its nest and can also be viewed live via webcam .

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.