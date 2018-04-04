Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum could update ordinances on utility theft, boat dock use

George Guido | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Tarentum Council could take steps today toward updating five borough ordinances that deal with topics ranging from utility theft to boat dock use.

Council may take the first step when it meets at 6 p.m. .

Ordinances on these issues could change:

• Theft of services: Those stealing water or electricity, for example, could face summary offense action at the district judge level.

The way the current ordinance is written, state criminal laws kick in and it could be a drain on Tarentum's resources to take the cases to Allegheny County Court in Pittsburgh, officials said.

• Dock space: The borough is considering 2018 fees for those who rent dock space.

Current fees include $650 for a 50-foot-wide space, and $1,300 for a 100-footwide space.

Rules for those extending docks into the Allegheny River also could be more clearly defined.

Council wants to stop lease holders who no longer have boats to convey their spaces to others, thus bypassing Tarentum's waiting list.

Tarentum officials said the Allegheny County Conservation District and Army Corps of Engineers told them the borough must comply with their various regulations.

• Street openings: A new fee structure needs to be set up, particularly if a traffic lane needs to be restored after underground work, officials said.

• Streetlights: Fees need to be updated, officials said. Tarentum's current ordinance applies to mercury vapor and sodium vapor lights, but these have been replaced by LED, or light-emitting diode, lights that are cheaper to operate.

• Stormwater management: The borough's ordinance needs to be updated to comply with Allegheny County's program, officials said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

