Valley News Dispatch

Pedestrian struck while crossing Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 11:01 p.m.

A 58-year-old female pedestrian was struck while crossing Tarentum Bridge Road at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The woman had shopped at Giant Eagle and was attempting to cross the road “at mid-block” and not at an intersection when she was hit by a car, New Kensington police Sgt. Kevin Hess said.

The accident was across from the Wendy's restaurant, about 40 yards from Caldwell Avenue.

The woman appeared semi-conscious when New Kensington ambulance crews lifted her onto a gurney. The car was stopped near the intersection with Caldwell Avenue.

Hess said the unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side. He said the accident remains under investigation.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

