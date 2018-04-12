Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Birdville troop's latest Eagle Scouts repair veterans memorial, rejuvenate baseball field

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
For his Eagle Scout project, Cameron Babinsack, 16, of Harrison repaired the veterans memorial on Pond Street in Natrona. His father, John Babinsack, had worked on it for his Eagle project in 1986.
Cameron Babinsack (left), and Logan Vunora (right)
Logan Vunora, 16, of Harrison worked on the Natrona Heights Baseball/Softball Association field in Natrona Heights for his Eagle Scout project.
Updated 2 hours ago

Updated 2 hours ago

For the latest two Eagle Scouts to come out of Birdville Boy Scout Troop 186, their projects were personal.

Cameron Babinsack renovated the same veterans memorial his father had worked on for his Eagle Scout project more than 30 years ago.

Logan Vunora fixed up the baseball field where he will watch his two younger brothers play.

Babinsack and Vunora, both 16 and from Harrison, join the ranks of Eagle Scouts from a troop that produces them at an impressive rate.

In 2017, about 6.5 percent of eligible scouts earned the rank of Eagle Scout, according to the Boy Scouts of America.

But, in the Birdville troop, nearly 24 percent of scouts have become Eagles, Scoutmaster Bob Barrage said.

Barrage, 58, says he's not sure why his troop produces so many Eagles. “I wish I knew,” he said. “If I knew, I'd bottle it and sell it to everybody else.”

But, he does have some ideas — including the belief that every boy is Eagle Scout material.

“Some people get this strange idea that Eagle Scout is an elitist sort of fraternity that only supermen get into,” he said. “Unfortunately, when you frame it like that, most kids look at it and say ‘I'm not one of those people, so I'm not going to try.'”

“That's completely un-American and against the egalitarian underpinnings of Boy Scouting,” he said. “You're valuable because you have a special talent and your responsibility is to do your best. If you do your best, you'll get Eagle Scout. Every kid can be an Eagle Scout if they want to be and we encourage that.”

Babinsack and Vunora did their projects late last year, and were recognized at a banquet in March.

For his project, Cameron Babinsack, a junior at Highlands High School, repaired the veterans memorial on Pond Street in Natrona. His father, John Babinsack, had worked on it for his Eagle project in 1986.

“It was pretty cool that I was able to do the same project. He also thought it was pretty cool,” said Cameron, who said he planned on becoming an Eagle Scout.

The memorial was in pretty bad shape, Cameron said. The metal had rusted, paint was gone and concrete was broken.

Over three weeks, a group including family, friends and other scouts made it better.

“It turned out really good,” he said.

Vunora, a sophomore at Highlands, did work at the Natrona Heights Baseball/Softball Association's field behind his high school. He said he chose it to work on because his brothers — Elliott, 11, and Luke, 13, play baseball there.

The work included rebuilding and painting the bleachers, landscaping and other cosmetic work. His family helped.

“It turned out a lot better than I thought it would,” Logan said. “I didn't expect the things that we did to turn out how they did.

“We got everything donated,” he said. “I didn't expect that to happen, either.”

Logan said he didn't expect to make Eagle Scout, but his mother, Kristen Vunora, pushed him.

“I'm glad she did,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

