Valley News Dispatch

Fire-damaged New Kensington buildings finally coming down

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 10:39 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The four blighted, fire-damaged buildings on 10th Street in New Kensington are finally coming down.

City engineer Tony Males said Lutterman Excavating of Greensburg began demolition work on the buildings today, and the contractor expects them all to be down by the end of the week.

"They moved the equipment in yesterday, and they're starting today," Males said. "I just got off the phone with the owner, and he expects this done by possibly the weekend — at least to have the buildings down.

"The restoration might take into the beginning of next week."

The buildings that will be torn down include 419 10th St., 415 10th St., 411 10th St. and 405 10th St.

The city has wanted to demolish the buildings for some time, especially because they are near its "Corridor of Innovation" economic revitalization zone.

All four are commercial properties that were damaged in fires.

"(We're) very excited, getting things back on track with the demolition schedules," Males said. "This is just one of the first steps in that, and it's going to be a major improvement. This is one of the areas the city is looking at to, hopefully, be able to promote and get some other businesses in the area."

New Kensington is using money allocated from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant program to pay for the demolitions, which are costing $37,500.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said he's thrilled the buildings are coming down because they are unsafe. He added that the demolitions will open up the space for other prospective businesses interested in that area.

"I just think it will be good from a marketing standpoint," he said.

Redevelopment authority Executive Director Sarah Snider also is happy the project is moving forward.

"We are very excited about it," she said. "Demolition is not always the ideal course of action, but in this case it's pretty clear."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

Crews begin to demolish four fire-damaged buildings along 10th Street in New Kensington on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
A portion of 10th Street in New Kensington will be closed this week as crews tear down four fire-damaged buildings along the road. The work began on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
