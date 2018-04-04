Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Strong winds topple tree in Harrison, among may places across the Alle-Kiski Valley

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Betty Lou Lutz, 92, of Harrison pulls the shade in her sunroom as a large pine tree rests on the roof of her Florida Avenue home during high winds Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
High winds battering the region Wednesday toppled trees and downed power lines, including one in Harrison and the high wind advisory remained in effect into the night.

A tree fell onto Betty Lou Patz's Florida Avenue house in the township's Natrona Heights section from a neighboring yard, hitting the roof of her enclosed back porch.

"That's a big tree," she said.

A tree also fell onto the roof of a house on 7th Street Road in Lower Burrell, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

The National Weather Service at Pittsburgh said winds from the west from 20 to 25 mph will periodically have gusts up 50 mph until about 8 p.m.

"There will be diminishing winds tonight," NWS meterologist Fred McMullen said Wednesday.

Temperatures are anticipated to be much colder until the end of the month.

Patz, 92, said she's lived in her Natrona Heights for more than 60 years. This is the second time a tree has fallen into her backyard but the first to hit the house. A tree that fell a few years ago was blocked by her own tree, a maple that had to be taken down.

Patz said the latest fall happened around 8:30 in the morning. The wind was still whipping outside about three hours later.

"I was in bed and I heard this big bang," she said. "I looked and found out what the bang was."

The tree hit the corner of the porch roof. There wasn't a lot of damage, but the roof panels inside were separated enough that it will leak if it rains.

Patz said she called her neighbor at work, as well as her insurance company. She planned to call a tree company to come out and remove it.

In Lower Burrell, Kimberly Negley told WPXI her house was shaking and, while she knew it was a tree, it sounded "like an explosion."

The roof was destroyed, a gutter was torn off and the chimney was moved out of place.

"Where I was sitting in the house is exactly where it came down, so it would've come down on top of me," Negley said. "I believe God was there with me."

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Chuck Biedka are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Rittmeyer at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

