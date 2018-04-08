Plans to be unveiled Thursday for Tredway Trail extension in Allegheny Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials this week will unveil the design route for a $327,000 extension of the Wynn and Clara Tredway Trail in Allegheny Township.

The trail head for the 2-mile long bike and walking path is located at the border of Allegheny Township and the Braeburn section of Lower Burrell. The recreational trail traverses upstream along the Allegheny River to the River Forest marina in Allegheny Township.

A new 1.5-mile trail extension from the River Forest marina to the Freeport Bridge will be laid on a former railroad bed, according to Greg Primm, Allegheny Township manager.

PennDOT representatives will be on hand at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the township building to answer questions and detail the project.

The trail extension is being paid for with a grant from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program. The fund is managed by PennDOT.

The project will soon go out for bid with work starting as early as September, Primm said.

Grant provisions require the money to be spent by the summer of 2019, he added.

The trail is a vital link, Primm noted.

The extension will connect to the Freeport Bridge, fast becoming a major hub for regional trails including the 21-mile Butler-Freeport Trail.

“This is going to expand recreational opportunities for residents and the public,” Primm said. “It's a beautiful nature walk and it will open up the township for people to see that and enhance property values for folks living near the trail.”

The next planned Tredway Trail extension, a 1.5-mile section from beneath the Freeport Bridge to the Kiski Junction, is unfunded at the moment.

A previous application to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' C2P2 program was approved, but the agency didn't have money at the time.

Allegheny Township plans to reapply, Primm said.

