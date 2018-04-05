Tarentum Council backs off plan to raise dock access fee by 15 percent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Perhaps the idea was ill-advised from the start, or perhaps it was democracy in action, but after a few citizens expressed their displeasure with a proposal to raise dock fees in Tarentum, council backed off.

On Thursday, council was in the process of raising dock access lease fees by $100 for a 50-footwide lot and $200 for a 100-footwide lot.

Both would have raised the fee by 15 percent.

However, several lease holders in attendance explained that they have to spend unanticipated money to repair the docks following a winter of heavy ice jams on the Allegheny River.

So council decided on a different approach: officials will, instead, meet with dock lease holders at a later date to determine the best way to move forward.

Solicitor Dave Regoli told council that if it failed to approve the fee increases that leases would still have to be sent out to lease holders under last year's fee schedule. Council didn't have the option to delay issuing leases simply to further consider a change in ordinance.

Despite this assertion, Councilman Tim Cornuet said council should probably take the time to make sure they aren't putting the cart before the horse.

“I think that would be in our best interest,” he said.

Council ended up killing a couple planned votes that would have raised the dock fees.

They will remain at $650 for a 50-footwide space, and $1,300 for a 100-footwide space this summer.

When council will meet with dock lease holders has not yet been determined.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.