Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum Council backs off plan to raise dock access fee by 15 percent

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 10:27 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Perhaps the idea was ill-advised from the start, or perhaps it was democracy in action, but after a few citizens expressed their displeasure with a proposal to raise dock fees in Tarentum, council backed off.

On Thursday, council was in the process of raising dock access lease fees by $100 for a 50-footwide lot and $200 for a 100-footwide lot.

Both would have raised the fee by 15 percent.

However, several lease holders in attendance explained that they have to spend unanticipated money to repair the docks following a winter of heavy ice jams on the Allegheny River.

So council decided on a different approach: officials will, instead, meet with dock lease holders at a later date to determine the best way to move forward.

Solicitor Dave Regoli told council that if it failed to approve the fee increases that leases would still have to be sent out to lease holders under last year's fee schedule. Council didn't have the option to delay issuing leases simply to further consider a change in ordinance.

Despite this assertion, Councilman Tim Cornuet said council should probably take the time to make sure they aren't putting the cart before the horse.

“I think that would be in our best interest,” he said.

Council ended up killing a couple planned votes that would have raised the dock fees.

They will remain at $650 for a 50-footwide space, and $1,300 for a 100-footwide space this summer.

When council will meet with dock lease holders has not yet been determined.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me