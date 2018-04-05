Family living along Ninth Avenue, Brackenridge relieved dilapidated house is gone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's been almost two months since the Deyo family had to flee their Brackenridge house

because of structural damage to the house next door.

The foundation was collapsing the neighboring building, a four-unit apartment house at 948 Ninth Ave.

The apartment was knocked down this week and the debris cleanup is expected to be finished Friday.

“I'm estatic,” Lynette Deyo said.

The apartment house had posed an “imminent danger,” according to a citation written last month by borough code enforcement officer James Desmone.

The work is being done by Jadell Minniefield Construction Services Inc. of Pittsburgh.

“Our main concern was that foundation and the house next door,” said Dameer Parms, one of the workers on Thursday as he crew separated debris before it was hauled away.

Lori Gildner, who lives on the other side of the house, said the work was proceeding OK as long as debris was clean up from her property as well as the house site.

Lynette Deyo would like to have a chance to acquire the now-vacant lot.

“I hope we can buy it for the kids to have a yard,” she said.

There was only thing of interest in the rubble that remained.

“It was an old RC Cola from the 30s or 40s,” Dameer Parms said.

According to a company website, RC Cola started business in Columbus, Ga. in 1905, with among its selections, Royal Crown Cola. The company is now part of Plano, Texas-based Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.