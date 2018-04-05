Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Family living along Ninth Avenue, Brackenridge relieved dilapidated house is gone

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 7:22 p.m.
The house slipping off its foundation at Ninth Avenue in Brackenridge has been reduced to rubble shown here on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The cleanup is anticipated to be completed on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
The house slipping off its foundation at Ninth Avenue in Brackenridge has been reduced to rubble shown here on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The cleanup is anticipated to be completed on Friday, April 6, 2018.
A collapsed foundation made this Ninth Avenue house in Brackenridge off limits and a safety risk, according to the borough. The house is shown on Feb. 26, 2018. It was torn down on April 3.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
A collapsed foundation made this Ninth Avenue house in Brackenridge off limits and a safety risk, according to the borough. The house is shown on Feb. 26, 2018. It was torn down on April 3.
Part of the foundation under 948 Ninth Ave. has fallen away, according to Brackenridge officials and neighbors. The house is shown as it appeared Feb. 26, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Part of the foundation under 948 Ninth Ave. has fallen away, according to Brackenridge officials and neighbors. The house is shown as it appeared Feb. 26, 2018.

It's been almost two months since the Deyo family had to flee their Brackenridge house

because of structural damage to the house next door.

The foundation was collapsing the neighboring building, a four-unit apartment house at 948 Ninth Ave.

The apartment was knocked down this week and the debris cleanup is expected to be finished Friday.

“I'm estatic,” Lynette Deyo said.

The apartment house had posed an “imminent danger,” according to a citation written last month by borough code enforcement officer James Desmone.

The work is being done by Jadell Minniefield Construction Services Inc. of Pittsburgh.

“Our main concern was that foundation and the house next door,” said Dameer Parms, one of the workers on Thursday as he crew separated debris before it was hauled away.

Lori Gildner, who lives on the other side of the house, said the work was proceeding OK as long as debris was clean up from her property as well as the house site.

Lynette Deyo would like to have a chance to acquire the now-vacant lot.

“I hope we can buy it for the kids to have a yard,” she said.

There was only thing of interest in the rubble that remained.

“It was an old RC Cola from the 30s or 40s,” Dameer Parms said.

According to a company website, RC Cola started business in Columbus, Ga. in 1905, with among its selections, Royal Crown Cola. The company is now part of Plano, Texas-based Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

