WWE star Johnny Valiant struck by car, killed in Ross

The pedestrian hit and killed by a car as he was crossing McKnight Road in Ross Township on Wednesday morning was former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant, whose real name is Thomas M. Sullivan.

Sullivan, 71, was pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh's North Side.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer "Luscious" Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71. https://t.co/vNfhyVo3Pb — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018

Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

"At this point in the investigation, there is no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident," Ross Detective Brian Kohlhepp said.

Kohlhepp said the accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sullivan was trying to cross McKnight near Siebert Road, Kohlhepp said.

Sullivan had his wrestling heyday in the 1970s and early '80s, when he and his brother Jimmy were known as the Valiant Brothers.

He was inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame in 1996.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.