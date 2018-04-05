Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Vehicle rolls over on Burtner Road in Fawn near elementary school

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Fawn police Chief Tim Mayberry looks over crash debris while D&D Auto Salvage crews remove a damaged SUV after a crash on Burtner Road near Ridge Road in Fawn on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Fawn police Chief Tim Mayberry looks over crash debris while D&D Auto Salvage crews remove a damaged SUV after a crash on Burtner Road near Ridge Road in Fawn on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Updated 4 minutes ago

A bus driver on his way to work Thursday morning encountered black ice on a Burtner Road hill in Fawn, and the resulting roll-over wreck blocked the road in both directions for more than 90 minutes.

Robert Nickeson, 68, of Harrison, wasn't hurt in the accident that occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

He was the only one inside the Dodge Durango SUV that came to a rest on its side.

The SUV wound up about 10 yards off the road and rescue crews had to cut the roof off to get him out.

Meanwhile, traffic was diverted from Burtner and Ridge roads. Traffic headed to Fawn Elementary School had to be diverted while the wreckage was cleared.

Fawn police Chief Tim Mayberry said black ice — caused by hillside drainage and 20-degree temperatures — was the culprit.

Numerous rescue crew workers and others slipped and fell on the hillside.

Nickeson declined medical treatment. Nickeson lamented the Durango being knocked out of commission.

"It was steel and it ran good," he said, shaking his head while a crew from D&D Auto Salvage, of Fawn, prepared the Durango be towed away.

Minutes later, when the roads were reopened to traffic at about 9 a.m. the first vehicle in line was a school bus.

Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me