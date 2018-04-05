Vehicle rolls over on Burtner Road in Fawn near elementary school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A bus driver on his way to work Thursday morning encountered black ice on a Burtner Road hill in Fawn, and the resulting roll-over wreck blocked the road in both directions for more than 90 minutes.

Robert Nickeson, 68, of Harrison, wasn't hurt in the accident that occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

He was the only one inside the Dodge Durango SUV that came to a rest on its side.

The SUV wound up about 10 yards off the road and rescue crews had to cut the roof off to get him out.

Meanwhile, traffic was diverted from Burtner and Ridge roads. Traffic headed to Fawn Elementary School had to be diverted while the wreckage was cleared.

Fawn police Chief Tim Mayberry said black ice — caused by hillside drainage and 20-degree temperatures — was the culprit.

Numerous rescue crew workers and others slipped and fell on the hillside.

Nickeson declined medical treatment. Nickeson lamented the Durango being knocked out of commission.

"It was steel and it ran good," he said, shaking his head while a crew from D&D Auto Salvage, of Fawn, prepared the Durango be towed away.

Minutes later, when the roads were reopened to traffic at about 9 a.m. the first vehicle in line was a school bus.

Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.