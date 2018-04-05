'Highlands Gives Back' charity concert set for Friday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The ninth annual "Highlands Gives Back" charity concert will be held tonight Friday night at the Highlands High School auditorium.

Presented by the district's music department, the event will feature the Highlands Gives Back Charity Big Band, basket raffles and a reception after the concert.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, the Alle-Kiski H.O.P.E. Center domestic abuse shelter and the Highlands Area Meals on Wheels.

Cash donations will be accepted at the door.

The event also celebrates April as "Jazz Appreciation Month," and will feature jazz music and alumni vocalist Scott Fennell.

