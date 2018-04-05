Harmar police warn of car break-ins near Alexander building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harmar police are warning people to keep their cars locked and avoid leaving valuables inside after several recent car break-ins.

Officer Ryan Valasek said about five cars have been broken into over the past week in the parking lot of the Alexander building, which houses several businesses, mostly medical related.

Valasek said purses and electronics left in the cars have been stolen and windows broken out.

He said the most recent break-ins happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Valasek said police don't have any suspects and there are no security cameras in the area where the break-ins happened.

No one was injured.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.