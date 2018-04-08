Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Arnold Orthodox congregation celebrates Pascha

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 3:55 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

The celebration of “Christ Has Risen” at Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold was packed with much spiritual punch for the diminutive parish of 25.

Orthodox Christians on Sunday observed Orthodox Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ that typically is held the Sunday following the first full moon after Passover.

There are nearly 260 million Orthodox Christians around the world, according to the Pew Research Center.

Holy Virgin's “Pascha” ceremony on Sunday was rich with the traditional pageantry of white lilies and Easter baskets filled with meats and dairy goods all gathered near the altar awaiting blessing.

Sunday's services, among a string of special Easter services that extend to next week and beyond, featured live choral music of traditional religious songs, mostly in English but some in Ukrainian.

The Rev. Mark Swindle punctuated the holiday service with calls for help and protection for the parish's Ukrainian homeland as well as his flock and the U.S. government.

The holiday illustrates “how Christ has overcome,” Swindle said in a brief sermon. “We must rejoice in this holiday of resurrection.”

Attendance was good for the nearly three hours of multiple services held Sunday.

“We are like one family,” Swindle said. “We are small but a very strong parish.”

Liudmyla Shalimova, a recent Ukrainian immigrant who lives in Penn Hills, attended Sunday's events.

“The services were very nice,” she said.

Walter Sakal, 87, of Arnold, is a lifelong parishioner and choir director at the church.

“This is our tradition and our life,” said Sakal, who was recently awarded the Medal of St. Vladimir by Archbishop Daniel Leads of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA for his dedication and lifelong service to the church.

He and his wife, Rochelle, brought an Easter basket brimming with special paska bread, kielbasa, cheese and traditional hand-painted Easter eggs known as pysanky.

Sunday's celebration ended a 50-day fast of abstaining from meat and dairy for many.

Parishioners were planning their respective feasts later Sunday of their Easter basket foods.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosts the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosts the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosts the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosts the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosts the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosts the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosts the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church hosts the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church performs the blessing of Easter baskets during the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church performs the blessing of Easter baskets during the Orthodox Easter service on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Arnold.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me