Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Boy, 15, wounded in drive-by shooting in Arnold

Chuck Biedka and Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 4 minutes ago

A 15-year-old boy was wounded Thursday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Arnold, authorities said.

Arnold police Sgt. Shannon Santucci-Davis said the victim and another boy were walking at around 1:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Leishman Avenue, when one shot was fired.

The boy, who was not identified, was hit in the upper right leg.

He was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in Lawrenceville, where he was in stable condition, according to Santucci-Davis.

No one else was injured, she said.

Santucci-Davis said a witness reported that the shot came from a silver car with dark tinted windows.

Police were searching for a compact, four-door Volkswagen, a Westmoreland County emergency dispatcher said.

Santucci-Davis said that after the incident, the vehicle traveled east.

Later requests for comment from Police Chief Eric Doutt and Mayor Karen Peconi-Biricocchi were not returned.

Chuck Biedka and Madasyn Czebiniak are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka. Reach Czebiniak at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me