Boy, 15, wounded in drive-by shooting in Arnold

A 15-year-old boy was wounded Thursday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Arnold, authorities said.

Arnold police Sgt. Shannon Santucci-Davis said the victim and another boy were walking at around 1:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Leishman Avenue, when one shot was fired.

The boy, who was not identified, was hit in the upper right leg.

He was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in Lawrenceville, where he was in stable condition, according to Santucci-Davis.

No one else was injured, she said.

Santucci-Davis said a witness reported that the shot came from a silver car with dark tinted windows.

Police were searching for a compact, four-door Volkswagen, a Westmoreland County emergency dispatcher said.

Santucci-Davis said that after the incident, the vehicle traveled east.

Later requests for comment from Police Chief Eric Doutt and Mayor Karen Peconi-Biricocchi were not returned.

