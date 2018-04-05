Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on Sunday; services start Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Orthodox Christians across the Alle-Kiski Valley will celebrate Easter this weekend, beginning with services on Friday.

Orthodox Easter is almost always celebrated after the Easter celebrated by many western Christian churches.

“Only once every approximately eight years Easter falls on the same date,” said the Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold. “We wait for the spring equinox to take place … and then we have to wait until the Jewish Passover has been completed.”

Swindle said Orthodox Easter is typically held the Sunday following the first full moon after Passover, which puts it at April 8 this year.

Holy Virgin will begin its Easter services at 5 p.m. Friday with the holy burial services of Jesus. The church will hold the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Resurrection Matins service will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday followed by the Easter Divine Liturgy and the blessing of the baskets.

Swindle said the Easter baskets are filled with traditional paska bread, eggs, cheese, ham and sausages. During the fasting period, Orthodox Christians don't eat meat or dairy.

St. Michael in West Deer

St. Michael Eastern Orthodox Church in West Deer will also observe Easter this weekend.

The Rev. Alexander Poshyvajlo said a 7 p.m. Holy Friday service will be held for the placing of the shroud. Friday will also be a day of fasting.

A 9:30 a.m. divine liturgy will be held Saturday as well as the Holy Day Annunciation.

A midnight service will be held Easter Sunday with the Mass of the Resurrection and the blessing of the Easter baskets.

A 10 a.m. divine liturgy will also be held Easter Sunday followed by the blessing of the Easter brunch.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.