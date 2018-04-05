Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on Sunday; services start Friday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold
Holy Virgin Parish
Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold
Holy Virgin Orthodox Church in Arnold is one of the churches in the Alle-Kiski Valley that will celebrate Easter on Sunday.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Holy Virgin Orthodox Church in Arnold is one of the churches in the Alle-Kiski Valley that will celebrate Easter on Sunday.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Orthodox Christians across the Alle-Kiski Valley will celebrate Easter this weekend, beginning with services on Friday.

Orthodox Easter is almost always celebrated after the Easter celebrated by many western Christian churches.

“Only once every approximately eight years Easter falls on the same date,” said the Rev. Mark Swindle, pastor of Holy Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arnold. “We wait for the spring equinox to take place … and then we have to wait until the Jewish Passover has been completed.”

Swindle said Orthodox Easter is typically held the Sunday following the first full moon after Passover, which puts it at April 8 this year.

Holy Virgin will begin its Easter services at 5 p.m. Friday with the holy burial services of Jesus. The church will hold the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Resurrection Matins service will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday followed by the Easter Divine Liturgy and the blessing of the baskets.

Swindle said the Easter baskets are filled with traditional paska bread, eggs, cheese, ham and sausages. During the fasting period, Orthodox Christians don't eat meat or dairy.

St. Michael in West Deer

St. Michael Eastern Orthodox Church in West Deer will also observe Easter this weekend.

The Rev. Alexander Poshyvajlo said a 7 p.m. Holy Friday service will be held for the placing of the shroud. Friday will also be a day of fasting.

A 9:30 a.m. divine liturgy will be held Saturday as well as the Holy Day Annunciation.

A midnight service will be held Easter Sunday with the Mass of the Resurrection and the blessing of the Easter baskets.

A 10 a.m. divine liturgy will also be held Easter Sunday followed by the blessing of the Easter brunch.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me