Leechburg Area students will turn food into art for Eat Your Art Out fundraiser

It's been said that art is in the eye of the beholder — but maybe it's the taste buds?

Food and art will merge into one Saturday as delectable and edible designs are served up at Leechburg Area High School's annual Eat Your Art Out fundraiser.

Limited only by their imaginations, students whip up their edible creations the day before the event in the school's cafeteria.

In its 14th year, Eat Your Art Out will showcase works by 30 Leechburg Area district art students in grades 6 to 12.

In previous years, the exhibit showcased works crafted from pasta, truffles, fondant, cake, Rice Krispies treats, popcorn, vegetables, fruit, guacamole, lunch meat and candy of all kinds.

Last year's event raised more than $1,500, with proceeds funding the annual Art Club field trip.

“This event is not district-funded,” art teacher and organizer Shayle Prorok said.

The idea for creating a fundraiser for the public is one Prorok, also the art club sponsor, pitched when she was a new teacher at Leechburg.

“This event is always changing and evolving,” Prorok said. “Every year brings something new to the table and a new year of challenges.”

Ten teams will prepare all of the custom food under Prorok's supervision.

Student designs are approved by Prorok.

Past competitions have produced a lunch meat-themed prom mannequin, McDonald's Happy Meal, Darth Vader truffle design, a self-portrait of Prorok, an armadillo made of tortillas, a peacock, a deer, a Bob Marley mosaic made from snack cakes and a fruit-laden scene from Disney's “Sleeping Beauty.”

The goal is to create a 100 percent edible pastry and dessert sculpture that hopefully will stay intact.

“We have a lot of mishaps with Rice Krispies,” Prorok said. “Once, a team built a skull out of Rice Krispies and the top separated, so they sunk gummy worms into the skull and it looked like they were crawling out of the head and eye sockets.”

A panel of judges (teachers and administrators) selects the winners, judging on use of materials, creativity and originality.

The public votes, donating spare change or dollars, for their favorite creation, to select the “people's choice” winner.

After the contest, everyone is invited to dig in and gobble up the art.

Ashlynn Kohler, a 10th-grader, is collaborating on a stained glass-look edible design inspired by Disney's animated film “Beauty and the Beast.”

“We are creating a rose like the one from the movie, with melted Jolly Ranchers and black Twizzlers. We will also have cupcakes with yellow icing and a heart on top. My friend Emma (Peterman) came up with the idea, and I thought it was really creative,” Kohler said.

Teammates Emilie Boehm and Karalyn Zeff plan to fashion a two-dimensional portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger from his film “The Terminator,” out of jelly beans and icing.

“The concept is simple,” Zeff said. “But it's something we've been discussing doing since last year. This is a wonderful fundraiser that brings students who typically wouldn't participate in the arts into the event, because it's just a fun and interesting event.”

Ninth-grader Arwen Rak and her team looked to Disney for ideas and found one in “Alice In Wonderland.”

“We are making the Mad Hatter out of veggies, dip and Rice Krispies treats,” Rak said. “I love the Mad Hatter, so I asked my group to make him. I think this is a really cool fundraiser because we get to show off our skills and artistic talent.”

For Prorok, Eat Your Art Out is the perfect recipe for success.

“The students learn about cooperation and compromise,” Prorok said. “They learn new skills from each other, and senior members of the art group help out the newer members. It becomes like a camaraderie.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.